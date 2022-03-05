WATSONTOWN — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce has selected a new venue to conduct its Legislative Event for the remainder of 2022.
The new venue is The Watson Inn at 100 Main St., Watsontown. The legislative events were previously held in the recently closed Country Cupboard in Lewisburg.
All upcoming Legislative Events for 2022 — April 22, Sept. 16 and Nov. 11 — are slated to be held in the Watson Inn’s Moon Room. The featured speaker on April 22 will be state Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
The sponsors of the April 22 event are Heritage Springs Memory Care and T-Ross Brothers Construction. Gordner, who represents a large number of Central PA Chamber members, will speak on workforce, education, the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT), broadband expansion and the state budget.
On a regular basis, well over 100 people made up of Central PA Chamber members, area students and the general public attend the Chamber’s legislative event, which allows them to hear from, ask questions of, and even meet, elected officials at the local, state and federal level. Speakers focus on hot topics that affect the business climate as well as daily living.
For more information, and to register, visit www.centralpachamber.com/events.