WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council, at Monday night's meeting, approved 2024 minimum municipal obligations of $127,708 for the police pension fund and a minimum municipal obligation of $69,561 for the non-uniform pension fund.
Council also approved a handicapped parking sign at 19 E. 3rd Street for Tim Felix.
Other approvals included allowing the Lions Club to use the DPW building to make sauerkraut.
The Halloween parade on Oct. 31 will form at 5:30 and move at 6.
Trick or treating time was approved for 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31.
Other dates of note were mentioned at the end of the council meeting: Brush pickup is Sept. 12 and the town-wide Watsontown yard sale is Sept. 23.
Committee workshops are Sept. 25.