WATSONTOWN — Three new businesses in downtown Watsontown were introduced to the public on Thursday.
The Watsontown Area Business Alliance (WABA), the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and borough officials celebrated those businesses with three ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Thursday afternoon. The celebration included Moore Good Hair Days, located at 203 Main St., TK Tackle, located at 223 Main St., and Rose Cottage Home and Gifts, located at 214 Main St.
“It’s a great opportunity for Watsontown,” said WABA President Barbara Diehl. “Everybody is within a block of each other. It makes it nice to go to more than one thing downtown.”
Terah Moore, owner of Moore Good Hair Days, said the business has been open for six weeks. She has been working in the hair salon industry for 12 years. This is the first she has opened her own business.
“This has been a dream ever since I was a little girl,” said Moore. “It’s a new beginning.”
Moore stood on a red carpet with her husband Aleem Moore and their two children, Kennedy, 10, and Anthony, 6. Their daughter Kennedy held the scissors and cut the ribbon.
Moore said she felt “accomplished.”
The salon is open by appointment only. She specializes in haircuts and coloring.
TK Tackle, a bait and tackle shop owned by Troy Kitner, was located along Route 405 toward Montgomery and then moved into their new location on Main Street on Feb. 12. They are also partnered with CR Wilds, owned by Ross Rothmell.
“We outgrew our other location,” said Kitner.
On Feb. 28, a Cadillac Escalade crashed into the showroom of the shop. Kitner spent the next few weeks cleaning up the thousands of dollars worth of damage and fixing the store. There’s still a tire mark on the floor, one he plans to keep.
“It’s been an adventure,” said Kitner. “Never a dull moment. It’s nice to have the room back. The community here is amazing.”
The business has custom, handmade spinners, fishing tackle, and is a distributor for Nikko soft baits and Al’s goldfish lures, Adams Custom lures, and a variety of other items. The goal is to keep as much of their product from domestic and local businesses.
Renee Metzler, owner of Rose Cottage, said they opened on Black Friday 2021. She and her husband lived in Texas for 10 years before moving back to the Watsontown area in October.
“I have always loved gifts and goodies,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to own a shop like this.”
The store is modeled after a cottage and visitors are greeted with music, candles and tea. They sell florals, home decor, seasonal decor, garden items, unique gifts, and “little surprises and rare finds” that consist of vintage items, antiques, locally handmade items and local artisan products.
“It feels like a blessing and an opportunity to be here right on Main Street,” said Metzler. “I hope the businesses in the downtown continue.”