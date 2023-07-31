WATSONTOWN — Council members named Lehigh Engineering, of Walnutport, as the borough's engineer for the remainder of 2023 at their recent combined voting meeting and workshop.
Cost is based on the project, and is set at $100 an hour. There is no retainer, said Borough Manager Jay Jarrett, on Monday. "We don't anticipate using them very much, but we do need an engineer. We deal with them with codes, for example."
In conjunction with that, Jarrett said, "Lehigh recommended that we update our fees for subdivision and land development review, so we did that as Resolution 2023-04."
The borough got a $52,870 DEP grant for a new leaf picker. The borough is required to contribute 15 percent of the cost, or $5,800.
Council voted to purchase an aerial photo of Watsontown Borough via a drone, that cost the borough $195.
The Aug. 14 regular council meeting will be held at Memorial Park at the pavilion.