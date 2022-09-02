WATSONTOWN — Leaders of the Watsontown Historical Association said the former Santander Bank on Main Street is the "perfect location" to establish their new headquarters.
Association Vice President Erica Frey and Acquisitions Manager Kathi Wertman said the association finalized the $120,000 purchase of the 164-year-old historic building at 109 Main St. in June. State officials earlier this month presented the association with a $150,000 grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to assist with the costs of renovating the space for its headquarters and museum.
"It's historic and it's huge," said Frey. "It will house the community here. We can take kids on field trips. It will be awesome."
The association was formerly located at 200 Main St. at the intersection with East Brimmer Avenue. The new space provides at least five times as much room plus a second floor for offices.
The former bank building was constructed between 1858 and 1860 as Hogue Hardware. It became the Farmers National Bank in 1886, has had additions throughout the next 100-plus years and has housed a tavern, hardware and grocery stores, railroad offices and homes in addition to being a bank until 2008, according to records from the Watsontown Historical Association.
The Farmers Bank in 1982 was purchased by the Commonwealth Bank, whose headquarters were in Williamsport. Since that time, the financial institution went through numerous mergers and buyouts, including Corp State, First Union, Sovereign Bank and Santander in 2008, according to records from the Watsontown Historical Association.
Santander closed in 2017. Watsontown borough purchased the building in 2018, but it has been vacant for the last five years, according to records from the Watsontown Historical Association.
Frey and Wertman said the team of volunteers from the association have been working to tear up the floors to expose the original flooring, painting, moving the collection of historic pieces from their former location, and deciding the purpose of each room and space.
Each area will have a specific theme, including areas for Old Watsontown, military, music, churches and religion, schools and bank memorabilia. It will also have a community room for civic organizations and nonprofits as well as research rooms with computers.
Wertman said the association's most prized piece will be displayed in the religion area — a Bible printed in 1656 in Germany and donated by the Follmer family in 2019. Wertman said it has survived Native American raids in 1778, being lost in Limestone Run and one of its owners was with George Washington at Valley Forge.
"It has massive history," said Wertman. "If that Bible could talk."
State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, R-108, on Aug. 16 presented a check to the Association. Frey and Wertman said they are happy an emphasis is being placed on historic buildings because local history is not often taught in schools nor do citizens know what happened around them.
"Every generation that passes, we lose some of that history, and we want to keep it," said Wertman.
The Watsontown Historical Association was incorporated in 2016.