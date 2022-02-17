WATSONTOWN — A former Ciro's Ristorante Italiano employee accused of forging two payroll checks fled his home after police from three agencies converged on his home this week to arrest him.
Logan Alexander Mathias, 25, of Delaware Drive, was charged with two felony counts each of forgery and access device fraud; and two misdemeanor counts each of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and securing execution of documents by deception. The charges were filed by Watsontown Patrolman David Podgorney in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
At 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Watsontown Police Department, Milton Police Department and troopers from the Milton State Police Barracks arrived at the Delaware Township residence in an attempt to take Mathias into custody. While at that residence, Mathias was seen in a vehicle departing the development after seeing a heavy police presence, according to Watsontown police.
Police proceeded in an attempt to locate Mathias. Troopers observed Mathias traveling in the area of Route 405 in Dewart where Mathias was taken into custody.
Police were dispatched to Lingle's Neighborhood Market in Watsontown on Feb. 11 for a report of a check forgery. Store manager Ian Boyle reported that First National Bank advised that two forged payroll checks from Watsontown-based Ciro's were cashed at Lingle's Market and deposited, police said.
The first check, dated Feb. 3, 2021, was valued at $456.81. The second check, dated Jan. 27, 2021, was valued at $438.43. Both checks were deposited at Susquehanna National Bank in 2021, but then the dates were changed to 2022 and cashed at Lingle's Market this year, police said.
Lingle's and First National Bank provided police with documentation. Police said it was clear that both checks were forged, police said.
Lingle's total loss is $1,054.74, consisting as follows: the two checks; $100 fee for two bounced checks; $40 fee for processing; and $1,950 mailing fee, police said.
Ciro's owner Ciro Granato told police he became aware of the incident on Feb. 11 when he noticed both payroll checks had been cashed fraudulently. Granato said Mathias had not worked at the restaurant in 10 months, police said.
Mathias was arraigned in front of Diehl and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 23.