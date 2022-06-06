SELINSGROVE — A 19-year-old Watsontown man, who allegedly stole a vehicle used to break into a Monroe Township medical dispensary in an attempt to steal cannabis, is being held in Snyder County Prison on felony burglary and criminal trespass charges.
Tyler E. Beaver was arrested after a Nature's Medicines staffer was alerted when a security alarm went off at the business at about 11 p.m. May 25, court records said.
At the dispensary, police found a drill in the grass below a broken window in the rear of the building. Another drill was found inside the room with the broken window and glass with DNA was recovered, court records said.
A review of the surveillance video by Cpl. Jason Caccia showed a male using one drill to break the window and the second drill to clear the glass before climbing through the window to enter the building. The male fled the building through the same window after activating the alarm, police said, adding that he was wearing a $25 black cap with Nature's Medicines logo.
The surveillance video showed the black Hyundai Sonata the man was driving appeared not to have a registration plate, court records said.
As state police at Selinsgrove were investigating the break-in, state police at Milton arrested Beaver following a pursuit when he failed to pull over as authorities tried to stop him for driving a vehicle with no registration plate or illuminated tail lights.
Police later determined the vehicle Beaver was driving had been stolen from Sunbury Motors, court records said.
Caccia said he met with Beaver and found he was wearing the same clothing as the male in the surveillance video at Nature's Medicines, including the cap with the business logo.
Beaver admitted breaking into the building in an attempt to steal marijuana, court records said.
He was jailed in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash on charges of felony burglary and criminal trespassing and related offenses.