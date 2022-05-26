SUNBURY — A 19-year-old Watsontown man is jailed after Sunbury police said he smashed a window at Sunbury Motors, stole keys and then a vehicle before state police caught him in a high-speed chase in the Watsontown area Wednesday night.
Tyler Beaver, of Main Street, was arrested by Sunbury Sgt. Travis Bremigen after police say Beaver admitted to stealing the vehicle Wednesday night.
Beaver was caught by Milton state troopers after he crashed a $30,000 2022 Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of routes 405 and 54, according to Bremegin.
According to Sunbury police, around 10 p.m. officer Keith Tamberelli went to Sunbury Motors, along Fourth Street and saw a window smashed. Officers contacted a manager at the dealership and were able to review video surveillance footage which showed Beaver walk to the parking lot of the dealership, break a window and then leave in the Sonata, according to court documents.
Beaver left Sunbury Motors and eventually wrecked the vehicle near Watsontown where he was taken into custody by state police, police said.
Bremigen said he interviewed Beaver who said he was staying in Sunbury and wanted to get out of town.
Beaver allegedly told police he used a rock to break the window in order to retrieve keys and also stole drills that were near the keys to vehicles, according to court documents.
Beaver said he started to hit buttons that led him to the Sonata, according to court documents.
Beaver now faces felony burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
Beaver will be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.