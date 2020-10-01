A Watsontown man is in Northumberland County Jail after he was charged by state police with sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
According to state police at Milton, Christopher Biddiner, 32, sexually assaulted a girl from September 2019 through the end of April.
He was arraigned via video on Wednesday in front of District Judge Michael Diehl. Biddiner was sent to Northumberland County Jail on $150,000 bail.
Biddiner is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.