WATSONTOWN — Watsontown police continue to search for a 36-year-old borough man after an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 8 in relation to an endangering the welfare of children case that left a 6-month-old child in critical condition.
Police say Ernest Reynolds III, of Elm Street, is charged with the felony endangering the welfare of children stemming from an infant child abuse investigation that began on Jan. 26, according to Watsontown Police.
Reynolds is now wanted by authorities, police said after an arrest warrant was issued by Milton District Judge Mike Diehl.
The mother of the child, Amanda Parker, 25, of Elm Street, was also charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and is currently incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 after appearing before Diehl for a preliminary hearing. Parker waived the hearing and will go to trial on the charges.
Police said she and Reynolds failed to seek medical care following an incident last month.
Watsontown police say they received a call from Northumberland County Children and Youth officials about a possible child abuse case on Jan. 26 involving a six-month-old child, police said.
County officials said they received a call from Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, explaining they had the child at the hospital in critical condition who needed to be taken by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for treatment.
Anyone with information on Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.