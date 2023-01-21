WATSONTOWN — A Milton man is wanted by Watsontown Police after officers said there are six active arrest warrants for various felony and misdemeanor violations.
Rick Waugaman, 35, who police say is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, is wanted by authorities and police are asking for the public’s help.
Officers say if anyone sees the man, they are not to approach him or attempt to apprehend him as he may be armed and dangerous.
Waugaman has been wanted for several weeks, police said.
According to court documents, Waugaman was charged by Watsontown Police on Nov. 17 with a felony person not to possess a firearm and firearm not be carried without a license and a misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Officers say if anyone knows the whereabouts of Waugaman they are asked to call Watsontown Police at 570-742-8771 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570- 742-8771.