MILTON — A Watsontown man will head to trial on attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer after a Milton district judge bound all charges to county court.
Hunter Shaheen, 19, of East 4th Street, faces two felony counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, felony aggravated assault and drug charges, according to state police and Watsontown police.
Shaheen appeared before Diehl Wednesday and all charges were sent to Northumberland County Court.
Diehl also denied Shaheen bail.
Police said Shaheen shot at and struck a state trooper in an incident around 8 a.m. on April 12 and the injured trooper was released from the hospital later that day after suffering a non-life-threatening leg wound, police said.
State police at Milton said the trooper was assisting a Watsontown Borough police officer on a reported domestic dispute.
The incident began when officers arrived at the East 4th Street home. Police spoke to Shaheen’s relative who said the teen was involved in a domestic dispute with a girlfriend and that he left on foot and was holding a firearm, police said.
Watsontown Police began to look for Shaheen and also discovered the teen had a .44 caliber handgun and had multiple firearm cases inside his bedroom, police said.
After police were unable to locate Shaheen, they requested assistance from the state police, according to court documents. Watsontown police were eventually directed to the area of 8th Street Drive, near the intersection with Merrill Drive, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, police said.
According to police, Shaheen was holding a handgun and a witness overheard law enforcement give Shaheen commands to drop the firearm. Shaheen proceeded to fire an unknown number of rounds at the trooper, and the trooper was struck by one round in the area of his upper leg, police said.
The trooper then returned fire to stop Shaheen from shooting and Shaheen was struck and fell to the ground while the trooper retreated to his vehicle to attend to his own wound, according to court documents.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz cleared the trooper of the shooting after the DA released a preliminary report to the Pennsylvania State Police saying it was “apparent the suspect deployed deadly force on a uniformed law enforcement officer,” during the incident.
Matulewicz said he reviewed video footage of the incident and the trooper’s actions were justified, according to the letter to state police. Matulewicz said Shaheen planted both legs on the ground and fired the weapon intentionally at the trooper.