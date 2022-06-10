WATSONTOWN — Borough Council members in Watsontown are set to appoint a new police chief on Monday.
Borough manager Jay Jarrett said the promotion of Lt. Christopher Snyder, who has been officer in charge since May when Chief Rodney Witherite resigned, is on the agenda to be considered for the chief position.
The public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at borough hall, 318 Main St.
"Chris has done a good job so far," said Jarrett. "Chris was second in command. The mayor recommended Chris to council."
Borough council members on May 9 approved the resignation of Witherite. His last day was May 16. He has been with Watsontown since March 2015, ending his career in the borough at a salary of $78,104, said Jarrett.
Witherite spent more than 25 years in law enforcement and he plans to spend his retirement in Montana, said Jarrett.
Witherite was instrumental this year in introducing body cameras to the police department. Witherite said the six cameras — one for each full-time officer — cost $16,000, which included the hardware, software, maintenance and replacement over five years.
