SUNBURY — A Watsontown woman accused of providing the drugs that killed her boyfriend pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and guilty to criminal use of a communication facility Friday.
Samantha Jo Acy, 38, made the plea Friday after police allege she provided the drugs that killed Earnest Lee Sharr Jr., 43, of Delaware Township, on Sept. 24, 2021.
Acy was originally charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said she asked the court to deliver a severe sentence on the charges.
Acy will now appear before a county judge for sentencing within 90 days.
Acy was originally released from jail on $125,000 bail in January 2021 through professional bondsman Merek Hronowski, of Bloomsburg. She returned to jail in August 2021 following a bail modification hearing, according to authorities.
Probation Officer Jennifer Gehr previously testified Acy tested positive four times in 2021 for varying substances, including suboxone, methadone, fentanyl and THC. Children & Youth also reported a positive test for fentanyl and methadone on Aug. 4.
State police allege after an autopsy, the cause of death for Sharr Jr. was found to be multiple drug intoxication of fentanyl, xylazine and othero-para-flouro fentanyl.