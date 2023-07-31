SUNBURY — A Watsontown woman accused of providing the drugs that killed her boyfriend will spend up to seven years in a state prison after the 38-year-old was sentenced Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Samantha Jo Acy, 38, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and guilty to criminal use of a communication facility in May and she appeared for sentencing by video from Northumberland County Jail in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini Monday.
Acy provided the drugs that killed Earnest Lee Sharr Jr., 43, of Delaware Township, on Sept. 24, 2021, according to state police.
State police allege after an autopsy, the cause of death for Sharr Jr. was found to be multiple drug intoxication of fentanyl, xylazine and ortho-para-flourofentanyl.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger prosecuted the case.
Acy wept as Rosini delivered the sentence of two years and four months to seven years in state prison.
"I am so, so sorry and don't want to see another family go though this," Acy said.
Zenzinger told Rosini before the sentencing that she spoke with state police and Acy fully cooperated with troopers, which lead to arrests of others that were selling drugs.
Acy's attorney Mike Suders told Rosini that Acy had an injury which led to her using pain medicines and eventually heroin.
Acy had a family member speak on her behalf prior to sentencing. The victim's son also spoke and told Rosini he missed his dad and Acy should pay for her crimes.
Acy received credit for 366 days in jail and will now be sent to a state facility where she will serve out the rest of her sentence.