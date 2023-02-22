SUNBURY — A 25-year-old Watsontown woman will go to trial on charges she allegedly failed to seek medical care after her daughter who was critically injured last month.
Amanda Parker, of Elm Street, appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Wednesday on a felony endangering the welfare of children charge stemming from an infant child abuse investigation that began on Jan. 26, according to Watsontown Police.
Parker, who also had her bail reduction request denied by Diehl on Wednesday, remains in Northumberland County Prison.
Northumberland County Children and Youth received a call from Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, regarding a possible child abuse case involving a child in critical condition who was being airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment, according to court documents. Officials from the county office called Watsontown police.
During the investigation, police said there were discrepancies between accounts made by Parker, who said the child hit their head while sitting in a bouncing seat, and a babysitter, who noticed swelling on the child's head continued to grow. The babysitter took the child to the hospital, according to police reports. Parker and the babysitter traveled to Geisinger to be with the child.
The babysitter later told officers that Amanda Parker did not want to take the child to the hospital because she felt she would get in trouble, police said. The babysitter showed police text messages where the two discussed lying to medical staff, according to police.
In a later interview, the babysitter said she made up the false narrative about observing the injury on Jan. 26 because he felt medical staff would think she caused the injury, police said.
According the babysitter's report to police, Amanda Parker called the babysitter about the incident and asked if she could take the child to the hospital. So the babysitter drove to Amanda Parker's home to pick the child up and when she got there both Amanda and the father of the child were home, police said.
The caregiver allegedly told police she felt Amanda Parker did not want to take the child to the hospital because she had to go to work and did not want to miss any more time. Police said Amanda Parker is the primary caretaker and by calling the babysitter, Parker delayed treatment for the injured child.
Dr. Paul Bellino evaluated the child at the hospital and in a report to police said Amanda Parker's statements to medical staff, by being purposely dishonest about the time and nature of the incident, created a substantial risk of bodily injury or death, according to court documents.