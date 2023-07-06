LEWISBURG — Three new businesses have plans to come to Kelly Township along Route 15.
Kelly Township Board of Supervisors Chair David S. Hassenplug said Wawa, Arby's and Popeye's have either submitted plans or applied for permits to establish new locations in the township. Wawa would be located at the intersection of Route 15 and Zeigler Road while Arby's and Popeyes would be located at a lot between Hampton Inn and Sheetz along Route 15.
"This will be an increase in tax revenue because of those developments," said Hassenplug. "That's a good thing and a benefit to the township."
The property for Wawa is where the Just Lite It fireworks store is located. The plan is to purchase the property, demolish the building and build the new convenience store and gas station. Coincidently, the fireworks store was severely damaged over the weekend by an EF-1 tornado.
Hassenplug does not have a timeline for Wawa.
Zoning Officer Makenzie Stover said Wawa is still waiting for the final land development approval.
Hassenplug said a new facility along Ziegler Road, about a quarter-mile west of the current facility, will be built for the fireworks store.
Arby's and Popeyes will be built on the same lot but two separate buildings. Access will be through AJK Boulevard and International Drive, said Hassenplug.
"We've been talking about it for almost a year," he said. "I don't know what the delay is with the developers. The last we heard something was going to happen this fall."
The planning commission and supervisors have seen and approved the plans for the two fast food restaurants. Wawa has only been through the permitting process and has not submitted full plans, said Hassenlug.
Stover said she has no further updates on Arby's and Popeyes.