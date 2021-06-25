American religious institutions exert influence and promote their interests by advocating for moral issues. Since the founding of the American colonies religious leaders of all denominations immersed themselves with zeal in efforts to construct a virtuous society.
The importance of religion and churches in American history is enshrined in the First Amendment. Especially at critical moments, cultural and philosophical leadership came from the pulpit. The abolitionist movement began as a moral and religious movement.
Therefore, at a time which demands moral clarity, the absence of church support for our values is surprising and troubling. It is especially distressing that those recognized as conservators of our moral tradition are reserved with respect to efforts to undermine it.
Against the chorus of venal, self-interested people seeking to justify the malfeasance of the Trump administration, there are very few responses by recognized leaders we rely on to shape moral opinion. Indeed, the loudest voices are those of so-called religious leaders who support the personality cult that infects the Republican party. Not only have they become comfortable with someone who has flaunted his contravention of the Ten Commandments, they proclaim that he has been divinely chosen! And he agrees! Hence my title.
There is a growing body of scientific knowledge confirming what we instinctively know: unopposed corruption becomes self-reinforcing and ingrained. Yet our media is filled with lies and calumnies that have taken the place of rational discourse without serious rebuke. Ignorant talk-show propagandists have assumed the mantle once reserved for wise and learned people who understood the power of words to cause serious harm. Without urgent advocacy for our values by respected religious leaders, these dissolute voices may prevail. History shows a confused nation can be misled.
Since Plato’s time, justice and morality have been considered the foundation of a virtuous society. Yet, our former president and the Republican party still conspire to undermine those principles. Our silence is tantamount to acceptance of their iniquity. We behave as if we don’t know or care what we can lose. Where are our moral leaders?
Joseph Pugliese,
Lewisburg