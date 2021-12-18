In response to a recent letter I submitted about the recent COVID-19 numbers, Trey Casimir (Letter to the editor, Dec. 11) decided to clarify what I meant and what my beliefs are. He overstepped and misconstrued both attempts. While my numbers involving the employees in my store are a very small and likely insignificant number for any comparison, the amount of people that they and I deal with was an important part of my consternation with the reported numbers.
Over the last month we have dealt with 8,000-9,000 people in our store per week. Not one case of the virus has struck us. Ten people handling bottles touched by others, money which under the best of circumstances is filthy, and even though masked in close contact with customers have experienced no cases of the virus. If we are that lucky we should put all our money on the Power Ball numbers.
My questions about the reported numbers have dealt with the problem believing while the national positivity rate is 7.4 percent, Pennsylvania is at 14. Which by the way is the same rate as last December before the vaunted so called vaccines were available. I did not say that they were absolutely wrong, I said I didn’t see how they added up.
I love that in this nation we are at least, so far, allowed to question things and that is what I did and am still doing. I appreciate that Casimir is doing likewise. What is bothersome however is where he overstepped by extrapolating my questions about the numbers to condoning racism. A more conservative view does not mean hatred or bias especially when somebody you’ve never met nor spoken with explains to others what your beliefs and feelings are.
I do not nor expect anybody to always agree with others opinions and I know I’m not always right. What I do think is only fair is that when you do disagree, stay with the facts that were presented not adding a diatribe of your own embellishments.
That, Trey Casimir, is progressive and open thinking.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury