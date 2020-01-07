STATE COLLEGE — A weak nor’easter that originated in Mississippi will hug the East Coast with its northern edge leaving a dusting of snow in the Valley beginning this afternoon, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday night.
Expect the system to touch the Valley “anytime from 2 to 7 p.m.,” said Charles Ross, of the NWS.
“The storm will pretty much die out in Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey,” Ross said. “People in the Susquehanna Valley are wondering when we are going to get measurable amounts of snow, but we don’t expect that to happen with this storm.”
The Valley is “right on the fringe of seeing anything,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Bowers, agreeing with Ross.
“For a period of time,” Bowers said, “probably a few hours, we’ll likely see a light snow. I don’t even think the Sunbury area will get an inch. That would be a lot for this system.”
But flurries could impact the drive home for commuters, Bowers said. “There may be some slick spots on the road, but I don’t expect visibility to be much of a problem.”
And what snow does fall will quickly melt, Bowers said. “We’re running about 9 degrees above normal temperatures at this point in January.”