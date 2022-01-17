Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.