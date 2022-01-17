Speed limit restrictions remain in place on Valley highways, but most of the winter storm that swept through the area Sunday is gone and the Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service in State College said another inch of snow is possible this morning with lingering snow showers hanging around. Areas of the Laurel Highlands, west of State College, could see an additional 3-6 inches of snow.
Winds will whip throughout the day with gusts up to 50 mph. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph are possible, which will blow snow and potentially knock out power to some locations.
As of 6:15 Monday, PPL's outage map shows power out to 8,081 customers across its coverage area, including 441 homes in Northumberland, 41 in Snyder and three in Montour.
PennDOT is reminding drivers of possibly slippery road conditions that will impact the morning commute.
This morning PennDOT lifted some of the vehicle restrictions in place in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, but many remain in place, including along Interstates 80 and 180.
The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph on both local interstates. Along Interstate 80 from the Ohio border across the state to the New Jersey border, restrictions are in place for motorcycles, vehicle with tow-behind trailers, RVs and campers, box trucks, tractors without trailers, permitted loads, empty tandem trailers, empty straight trailers, school and commercial buses and other commercial vehicles without chains.
Commercial vehicles are permitted in the right lane only.
