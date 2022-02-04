The wintry mix that slowly transitioned from rain in the early morning hours Friday to ice and then to snow led to road closures across the region and forced emergency responders in Union County into boats to rescue two residents and a dog after ice jammed up a portion Penns Creek.
The major winter storm spread misery from the Deep South, where ice-covered tree limbs snapped and a tornado claimed a life, to the nation's northeastern tip where snow and ice caused havoc for travelers on Friday. Hundreds of thousands were without electricity.
More than a foot of snow fell in parts of Pennsylvania, New York and New England but there were bigger worries about roads and sidewalks freezing over because of plummeting temperatures after the snow blows out to sea late Friday and Saturday.
Utility crews were making progress after about 350,000 homes and businesses were in the dark in an area stretching from Texas to Ohio. Additional power outages were reported in New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Locally, PPL remained relatively unscathed with scattered outages across its coverage area.
In the Valley, PennDOT lifted speed limit and lane restrictions — many in place since Thursday afternoon — on Friday.
All Valley schools either closed for the day or shifted to remote learning ahead of the storm. Bucknell University also canceled classes for the day.
After delaying the opening of its COVID-19 testing site on Friday, Evangelical Community Hospital later closed its Urgent Care center at 6 p.m., two hours early.
PennDOT closed the Veterans Memorial Bridge along Route 61 to pedestrians due to icy conditions.
Flooding
While ice was an issue during the morning commute and into the afternoon, the real issues throughout the day Friday were due to flooding.
Roads were closed in Montour, Northumberland and Union counties most of the day. Kratzerville Road in Snyder County was closed early Friday, but opened by mid-morning. Several roads, including Route 45 in Montandon, were still closed into the evening as waters began to recede.
Emergency crews in Mifflinburg were out early Friday morning, responding to a water rescue at 5:43 a.m. along Canada Drive in Lewis Township.
Mifflinburg Hose Co. Chief Steve Walter said six firefighters responded to the call with one of the company's two boats when water from nearby Penns Creek rose quickly, surrounding some homes. Two residents and a dog were rescued, Walter said. No one was injured.
"By the time we got there, it was daylight, but the swift-moving water was something they had to contend with," he said. "It was waste deep in a couple of spots for them."
Nationwide impact
The storm represented a "highly energized system" with waves of low pressure riding along like a train from Texas, where there was snowfall and subfreezing temperatures, to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes, said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Maine.
Airlines scrubbed about 3,400 flights by midday Friday, with the highest numbers of cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth and airports in the New York City area and Boston, according to tracking service FlightAware.
Slippery roads caused scores of vehicles to slide off roads, even before anticipated deteriorating conditions during the evening rush hour.
Massachusetts State Police responded to more than 200 crashes with property damage or injuries, including one fatal crash, starting Thursday evening, officials said.
In the Pittsburgh area, commuter rail service was halted when a power line went down, trapping cars at a Port Authority of Allegheny County rail yard.
In New York's Hudson Valley, the Catskill Animal Sanctuary was relying on generators for power Friday after the overnight ice storm.
"We had trees down all over the property and trees down on our road," said Kathy Stevens, founder of the refuge for rescued farm animals.
But the roughly 250 animals in Saugerties were OK, she said. Large animals took shelter in barns and smaller animals were taken to offices, the infirmary and other places to keep safe from falling trees.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.