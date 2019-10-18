STATE COLLEGE — Thursday evening — 48 hours before kickoff — a flurry of activity consumed the entrance of Beaver Stadium. Music from a portable player blared just loud enough to be heard over the chatter of anxious Penn State students.
The winds that whipped through central Pennsylvania forced members of Nittanyville’s tent community on Wednesday to relocate to nearby Medlar Field. Members dutifully returned to Beaver Stadium just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to mark their spot for the upcoming football game.
“We started off Monday, but Wednesday I got a call at 5 saying wind gusts are going to be around 30 miles per hour, which is 10 miles per hour over our limit here,” Nittanyville president Cameron Panase said. “So we had to evacuate. We moved all of our stuff over to the baseball field across the street.”
The rain that accompanied the wind might have dampened tents, but it hardly fazed Nittanyville members’ spirits. Panase said 429 campers staked out their piece of property and erected their tents with the hopes of being the first to their seats in the student section on Saturday night when No. 7 Penn State hosts No. 16 Michigan.
That Saturday’s contest is also Penn State’s White Out game further added to this week’s robust turnout.
“For a normal week that’s not a White Out, we’ll average around 250 campers,” said Panase, a senior.
For each Penn State home game, the entrance of Beaver Stadium morphs into a tent city of sorts. An assortment of tents line the front of Gate A, and students of various ages and backgrounds assemble to form Nittanyville’s tight-knit community. Penn State football players and coaches stop by each week to visit and bring food to campers.
Penn State’s basketball team was scheduled to visit Nittanyville on Wednesday and entertain campers with a dunk contest, but the relocation and bad weather forced a cancellation of the event.
Ethan Cook joined Nittanyville last season. The Stroudsburg native said he was drawn to the idea as a freshman but was too consumed with navigating first-year college life to join. He also didn’t have a tent. A trip to Penn State’s involvement fair last fall led to an invitation to a Nittanyville meeting that evening.
“I was just attracted to it from the start,” said Cook, a junior. “I wanted to do it my freshman year but I couldn’t. Once I did it sophomore year, I said I’m doing this a lot more.”
Cook and his friends eventually purchased a tent from Walmart, and they keep it stocked with snacks, electronics and other essentials.
Daniella Belfiore arrived at Nittanyville on Monday. The junior has camped with the community for eight Penn State contests. Belfiore said turnout typically increases as the season progresses.
“We love to be front row because there’s no better experience,” Belfiore said. “Last year, we were front row for Appalachian State and the exciting overtime win. (Players) actually celebrated right in front of where we were sitting, so it was an unbelievable experience.”
This year, Belfiore and her friends are responsible for creating the popular Clifford the Big Red Dog banner that has been unfurled in the student section. The banner pays homage to Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford and his red hair.
“He loves it, which makes it even more exciting to do,” she said. “He’s always really excited to see it out there. I saw him on my way back from class, and he was like, ‘Is the banner coming out this week?’ I told him, ‘Yeah. It’ll be there.’”
Thursday marked the first Nittanyville experience for Penn State senior Abhishek Srivastava. After learning several friends planned to camp out this week, the Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native’s interest was piqued. It also helped that he didn’t have to study for any upcoming exams.
“I just got here 15 minutes, ago but so far I like it,” Srivastava said. “I probably should have brought a thicker jacket. It’s pretty cool seeing all the tents and (hearing) the music.”