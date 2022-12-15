Thursday's winter blast is forcing some closures in addition to Valley school districts.
All Valley schools are either closed or have shifted to remote learning days for today. Penn State announced Wednesday night that all of its finals for today have been postponed.
Due to inclement weather, Family Medicine of Evangelical offices in Selinsgrove and Middleburg are closed for the day, hospital officials said.
All other Evangelical outpatient offices will be closing around noon. Patients with impacted appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
Due to inclement weather, Montour County Government Offices will be closed today as well.
The food bank distribution scheduled for today in Montour County has been rescheduled for Monday.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.