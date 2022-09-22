Put the flip-flops away because Valley residents are about to experience an unseasonable 10 days ahead.
According to Brandon Buckingham, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, in State College, a cold front is coming through the Valley for the next 10 days and the change in temperatures will be very noticeable.
"It will be felt in the mornings," he said. This cold front will stick around with us through the rest of September and into the first week of October."
Buckingham said there will also be a "brisk wind" with the change in weather.
"Temperatures were in the upper 60s to low 70s in the mornings, and it will go to the upper 40s quickly," he said. "We will be hanging around the upper 50s to low 60s for the next 10 days for highs and rain showers early next week will reinforce this."
As far as the first frost, Buckingham said he believes Valley residents should not see that just yet.
"At least for now," he said. "May be able to squeeze out frost free through September."
The 90s are gone, but there could be a chance for a warmup which would bring a day or two of 80-degree weather back to the area, he said.
"The second week of October we may see a slight warm-up and can't rule out a day or so in the 80s," he said. "But they will be few and far between."