SUNBURY — Sunbury resident Tom Webb will face off against Angela Merchlinsky in the special election to fill a two-year vacant seat on the Shikellamy School Board.
The seat became available after former director Mike Stender was elected to the State House in May.
On Monday, the Northumberland County Republican Committee chose Webb as the Republican nominee for the seat, over Northumberland resident Leyna Kipp.
Kipp, a Republican, won one of the five open seats on the Democratic side after cross-filing in May.
Committee chairperson Joe Moralez said Webb received 14 votes from the committee, while Kipp received five.
"We had two great candidates show up and showed they wanted to advocate for the parents of the district," he said. "Both are qualified. The good news is Leyna Kipp is already on the ballot and we look forward to her winning in November."
Webb said he is honored to get the nomination and said if elected in November will work hard for the district taxpayers.
"I am excited about the chance to be able to represent the taxpayers, parents and children of the district," he said. "I look forward to November."
The Northumberland County Democrats nominated Merchlinsky nearly two weeks ago.
Merchlinksy also won a write-in campaign to appear on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot as a Democratic choice for one of the five open four-year seats.
“Ms. Merchlinsky has the full support of the committee and was selected by the committee members who live in the Shikellamy School District,” Northumberland County Democratic Chairperson Leocadia Paliulis said.
The special election will be in addition to the eight people already on the November general election ballot fighting for one of the five, four-year open seats.
In May, Sunbury resident Julie Brosius, incumbents Lori Garman, Slade Shreck and Wendy Wiest all received Republican nominations along with Sunbury resident Joe Stutzman to round out the field.
On the Democratic side, Republicans, Wiest and Kipp, along with Shreck, also earned a spot on the Democratic ballot, while Sunbury residents and Democrats Victoria Matthews and Merchlinsky both secured enough write-in votes.
Independent candidates can still be placed on the ballot for either the two-year or four-year seat.