SUNBURY — Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Susquehanna Valley and KSLA Central PA will co-host the informative webinar, “Widening Your Intercultural Lens” presented by Dr. Vicki Hornung Reyes, on Feb. 23. Log on for a short meeting at 6:45 p.m. with the presentation held from 7-8 p.m. Attendees must pre-register by Feb. 20 at: shorturl.at/svY17.
Dr. Hornung Reyes obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bloomsburg University. She began her teaching career at North Schuylkill School District. For over 30 years, Reye has lived and worked in Mexico as a global worker. She will be sharing practical tips for those who want to cultivate an appreciation of and respect for cultural differences. Her emphasis will be on understanding families from other cultures.
When attendees register, they will receive a short survey. Reyes will use those survey responses to curate a presentation specially to address the KSLA needs.
This free workshop is designed for teachers of pre-kindergarten through grade 12. This educational session is open to all educators, administrators, preschool teachers, and homeschool parents. Para-professionals, pre-service teachers, college students, and interested community members are also invited to attend.
Teachers can receive 1.0 hour credited towards their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID No. during registration. All KSLA Susquehanna Valley meetings are free of charge. However, there will a $5 fee to process non-member Act 48 credits. This fee is made payable by check to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to Mary Keiser, KSLA Susquehanna Valley Treasurer, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844. As always, there will be no charge to process Act 48 credits for KSLA Susquehanna Valley members or KSLA members attending the virtual meeting.
Contact Janice Adair at jadair1225@yahoo.com if you want a letter of commendation for evidence of attending the virtual meeting and/or if you want Act 48 credit and you are not a member. She can give you details on the $5 payment.
A fee of $40 for a regular member, $20 for retired educators, and $15 for full-time college students provides membership in both the Keystone State Literacy Association and the local KSLA Susquehanna Valley organization. For a membership form, visit: https:// ksla.wildapricot.org.