One of the major objections voiced by homeowners whose property is adjacent to or nearby the proposed Montour Solar One project is the question of how the project will affect the value of their homes.
That is the subject of a Zoom webinar, originally scheduled for Thursday, and now moved back to March 9, at 7 p.m.
That meeting will be conducted by a Montour Solar One team comprised of Pattern Energy and Talen Energy representatives.
The meeting is being rescheduled due to some members of the Montour Solar One team being impacted by weather-related challenges and an impending weather event that may cause access issues on the day of the event, said Talen spokesperson Taryne Williams.
Those who have already registered for Thursday's planned event will be automatically registered for the new event.
The program is being offered free on Zoom as part of a community engagement effort by the companies during the COVID pandemic.
Although the focus will be on property values, other general topics on the project will be discussed, said Williams.
Montour area residents, businesses and other interested parties are invited to join the town hall meeting by registering for the event via the following link: http://bit.ly/MS1Zoom2. Participants can register at any time.
Once registered, Williams said in a press release, "participants will receive a secured link via email that they will use to get into the meeting. For those who prefer not to participate in the video portion of the meeting, a dial-in number will be provided."
The Montour Solar One team will be joined by an expert and lead analyst to walk through a property value study performed by the firm of CohnReznick.
Montour Solar One’s telephone town halls were conducted in October and November, and a Zoom event was hosted this past December.
This upcoming Zoom event is the latest public outreach event to share information with the citizens of Montour County and answer questions from the community.
A brief overview of the project and key facts will be provided, and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions during the roughly 45-minute event.
More information regarding the Montour Solar One project can be found at https://montoursolar.com/