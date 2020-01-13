MIFFLINBURG — Brides-to-be and future husbands did some early planning on Sunday for their big day.
Two hundred guests attended Rusty Rail Brewing Company’s Wedding Extravaganza, where they could visit with 37 vendors, snack on hors d’oeuvres and sample a Rusty Rail brew.
“It’s slightly overwhelming,” said Sabre Whitenight, 19, of Benton, who was there with her fiance, Greg Williams, 22, Benton, and her mother, Rebecca Wandell. “There are so many options. It’s good to see so many.”
Wandell said the show was very helpful for those in the beginning stages of planning their wedding. Her daughter and Williams plan to get married on Jan. 2, 2021.
“It’s really helpful,” Williams said. “We got to meet some really nice people.”
“It’s so amazing,” said bride-to-be Megan Zettlemoyer, 24, of New Columbia, who was with one of her bridesmaids, Lyvia Baker, 15, of Mifflinburg. “It’s so nice to have a place where people can come together and celebrate a huge moment in their lives.”
Her big day is Aug. 22.
The event was Rusty Rail’s fourth annual wedding expo, said company event planner Roxanne Kopelcheck.
She said guests also were invited to check out the bridal suites on the third floor and spaces on the second and third floors where the wedding parties could get ready and relax before the wedding.
“We set up for the couple, we tear down,” Kopelcheck said. “We don’t want them to do anything.”
Vendors covered every angle needed for a wedding, from dress and tuxedo shops and bakeries to DJs, photography studios and limo services.
Jennifer Cresswell, senior stylist and educator with Advanced Skin Care Spa & Salon, in Lewisburg, was selling tickets for the raffle.
“We have a gift card in the raffle,” Cresswell said of the drawing for various services.
Before the drawing, women modeled brides and bridesmaids dresses from Jenn Bair’s Fusion Boutique, in Lewisburg, for the expo guests.