NORTHUMBERLAND — Elizabeth Wilbur Planning Services (EWPS) has recently received a 2022 Couple’s Choice Award from Wedding Wire/The Knot.
The Wedding Wire awards are based on excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism.
Wilbur said she works to leave no detail behind when planning a wedding or other cherished event. Working with a variety of vendors, she coordinates rehearsal dinners, ceremonies, and day-of events.
“I ensure that everything stays on schedule and organized, my goal is to make the day as smooth and stress-free as possible for my clients.”, she said.
Elizabeth Wilbur Planning Services is actually a team of two, as Elizabeth and her husband, Dan, have been working together in the business since their marriage in 2016.
A whim of passion for wedding planning came about after the pair had organized and coordinated their own wedding, with no assistance from others.
They quickly realized they had a special knack for weddings and wanted to help others by lending an extra hand.
The three main factors that Elizabeth considers when drafting proposals are location, guest count, and the required tasks for each event.
Servicing an average of eight to 10 weddings a year, EWPS continues to expand their clientele while still going the extra mile for their couples.
Elizabeth Wilbur Planning Services is a nondiscriminatory wedding service.
It is a safe space for everyone who wishes to be married, because everyone deserves a special day of their own and everyone deserves to love who they want, Elizabeth said.
“Being part of the queer community, it is my highest priority to make my services a safe place for all.” Elizabeth said, adding that she makes it a priority to reach those who may not feel comfortable reaching out to others for help when putting together a wedding or similar event.
Accommodating and accepting of a variety of wedding styles and themes, the couple also has experience planning several kinds of events, including civil unions, cultural celebrations, destination weddings, double weddings, non-religious and religious events.
Elizabeth Wilbur Planning Services can be found on Wedding Wire 2022 Winners with a perfect five-star review or at their own webpage: https://elizabethwilburps.com/
For more information on EWPS, call (570) 238- 3586 or message them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elizabethwilburps/