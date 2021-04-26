MILTON — AEREA Premium Event Spaces, located inside The Shoe Factory, is presenting its first annual Wedding Expo May 2 at one of its two venues.
The event will be held at "Rustic Elegance" on the second floor of The Shoe Factory, a facility that is rapidly transitioning into a large meeting hall with space available for all kinds of social events.
The other venue run by AEREA is called "Industrial Space," also in The Shoe Factory, and it is much larger event space.
There is also workspace available for artists on the third floor of The Shoe Factory.
The transformation of what was once the original Souter Silk Mill Company into what is now a 200,000 square-foot facility is the vision of owner Meghan Beck (1337 Rentals LLC), and Gregory Carl, owner of AEREA.
AEREA is described as an upscale industrial event venue, which can accommodate 100 to 550 people, said co-owner Beck, who was busy working at the building on Sunday.
The Borough of Milton approved their zoning variances for these uses with hopes that it would give the Shoe Factory new life, Beck said.
The two AEREA venues take up about 20,000 sq.-ft. of space on two floors at the former factory building, Carl said.
Supporting the effort to re-imagine the space as a social meeting venue is the Central Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
The original owners would probably never recognize what the building has become.
History re-imagined
The Souter Silk Mill opened in 1907.
By 2011, it became more of a storage space, after Susquehanna Silk Mill bought them out, Carl explained.
The building changed hands several times. Chef Boyardee had it for a while.
In the 1950s it became Milton Shoe Manufacturing. Thirty years later it became Kuhn Brothers Log Homes. About eight years ago, Carl said, Beck bought the building.
"Now we are doing weddings primarily in this space," Carl said.
But it is also appropriate for parties for holidays, Sweet 16 birthdays, anniversaries, family reunions and other gala events.
Carl said he was drawn to this re-imagined Shoe Factory, "because it lends itself very much to social events. The wooden walls, lends a rustic flair to the second floor space, which led to the naming of the venue. "When I first took over this space it was pretty much as it is now. Of course, Meghan and I added pieces that lent itself to events like weddings."
For the Wedding Expo there is a bridal suite, lounge, fireplace, and as appropriate, a standing bar area.
Carl started booking events last year, about the time COVID shut things down.
"We had a down period of about four months," he said. "But beginning in August we started getting some calls and emails, and right now, we have 10 events booked. We are hoping to fill up our calendar more. We want to let people know we're here. That's part of the reason we are having the expo."
On Sunday, the expo will feature 15 vendors, from caterers to D.J.s, photographers, videographers, and travel representatives, Carl said. Each vendor has a door prize and there will be drawings for prizes for the brides.
Besides AEREA, the Chamber of Commerce and T.I.M.E. are hosting the event.
"As of this past weekend," he said, "we have 53 brides signed up to attend. And 160 people in all registered to attend, through AEREA's Facebook link.
The Wedding Expo is free, but attendees are asked to pre-register using the link: https://eventbrite.com/e/wedding-expo-bride-registration-and-admission-tickets-146708347617
Guests attending the event are asked to use the east entrance. The expo is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m.