HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday. The numbers were omitted from Thursday's edition.

Cash 5

13-17-19-34-38

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Cash4Life

02-06-10-37-42, Cash Ball: 1

(two, six, ten, thirty-seven, forty-two; Cash Ball: one)

Match 6 Lotto

03-04-09-16-30-47

(three, four, nine, sixteen, thirty, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

Pick 2 Day

0-1, Wild: 8

(zero, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

4-2, Wild: 1

(four, two; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

1-3-7, Wild: 8

(one, three, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

4-4-0, Wild: 1

(four, four, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

8-2-7-8, Wild: 5

(eight, two, seven, eight; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-4-4, Wild: 1

(nine, four, four, four; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

9-8-3-3-9, Wild: 8

(nine, eight, three, three, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

2-5-8-8-1, Wild: 1

(two, five, eight, eight, one; Wild: one)

Powerball

01-33-35-40-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5

(one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Treasure Hunt

04-26-27-28-30

(four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

Tags

Recommended for you