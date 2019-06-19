Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 19, 2019 @ 8:59 pm
Serving the Central Susquehanna Valley Since 1937
Daily Item Features Editor John Zaktansky takes a look at some of the local events scheduled for this weekend and featured in this week's Applause section, included with Thursday's newspaper.