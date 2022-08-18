SUNBURY — This weekend's 90s music concert at Spyglass Ridge Winery is canceled, according to Leanne McNamee, events coordinator at Spyglass Ridge Winery.
"We regret to inform you all that we have made the difficult decision to cancel both Friday and Saturday night's shows due to unforeseen circumstances and professional staffing issues," she said. "We are very sorry for the late notice and the inconveniences that this has caused."
The concerts were to include 90s bands Fuel, Everclear, Lit and Fastball.
McNamee said those who have any questions can call 570 286-9911.