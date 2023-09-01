SELINSGROVE — Weikel Busing will hold an open house at their new 204 Universal Road, Selinsgrove, location this month.
The public is invited to attend the event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Tours will be given and attendees will be able to see how the Weikels have turned the former state police barracks into their new office and training facility, which includes a five-bay garage.
Offices in Selinsgrove and Beavertown have been closed and all Weikel employees are working at the Selinsgrove location.
Weikel Busing has been in operation since 2017, serving Selinsgrove and Midd-West school districts; SUMMIT; the CSIU; and charter bus work throughout the area. The company employs 156 drivers, mechanics and office staff and has a fleet of more than 150 vehicles.
They are always recruiting new drivers, and offer training for commercial driver's licenses (CDLs). Individuals interested in employment are welcome to attend the open house.
— MARCIA MOORE