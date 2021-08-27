LEWISBURG — Due to the threat of thunderstorms, the Amythyst Kiah performance at 6 p.m. tonight, originally scheduled for the Weis Center Plaza, will now take place inside the Weis Center’s Concert Hall. Masks are required.
The Weis Center's safety measures meet or exceed all CDC recommendations, including masking requirements, increased sanitation measures and socially distanced/general admission seating.
For safety, every-other row is closed to maintain social distancing. In the open rows, make sure there are two empty seats between your group and the next.
While on campus, patrons must abide by all Bucknell University health and safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing appropriate face coverings. All visitors are required to wear a face covering when indoors.