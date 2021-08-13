After a year of silence, the Weis Center at Bucknell University unveiled its 2021-22 lineup featuring a diverse acts set to start later this month.
Performances held this season — which runs from late August through April 2022 — will include international acts from Bali, Colombian, Venezuela, West Africa and Mexico, along with classical music, Americana and roots music, modern dance from three acclaimed companies, jazz, and family-friendly performances.
Seven performances are free. Tickets for fall 2021 performances will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. by calling 570-577-1000, online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or in-person weekdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Campus Box Office’s location in the Weis Center Atrium.
Last season was halted due to COVID, and the center will resume shows on Aug. 27, with a free alt-rock and roots concert by Amythyst Kiah. Kiah's performance will be outside in the Weis Center Plaza.
The Grammy-nominated artist's show starts at 6 p.m. Kiah won Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Awards.
September will have an international feel. On Sept, 14, world music and dance from Bali with ensemble Cudamani will perform, followed by Red Sky Performance, a leading indigenous contemporary dance company from Canada, on Sept. 28.
Then, in the first of several engagements with the Jazz at Bucknell series, Jeremiah Abiah performs for free in the Weis Center Atrium on Oct. 6. Abiah is a renowned singer, songwriter, celebrity vocal coach, author and producer.
The Julliard String Quartet will perform on Oct.17 with pianist and Bucknell Assistant Professor of Music Qing Jiang.
October closes with a visit from Mavis Staples on Oct. 28. Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” Staples is a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a Grammy Award winner and a Kennedy Center honoree.
On Nov. 3, the season schedule shifts to The Campus Theatre where Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops will perform on Nov. 3.
The final fall performance will be a holiday performance by eight-piece jazz band, The Hot Sardines, on Dec. 3, which will feature timeless Christmas classics and original tunes.
The spring 2022 season includes: American roots ensemble American Patchwork Quartet on January 23, Jamal Aliyev on cello and Dominic Cheli on piano on January 27, The Crossing with Dublin Guitar Quartet on February 4, bluegrass band Della Mae on February 8, Circa Contemporary Circus on February 15, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra on February 17, Nella on February 24, Reverso on March 1, The Peking Acrobats on March 6, Sona Jobarteh on March 22, classical accordionist Hanzhi Wang on March 25, Jake Blount on March 30, Sonia De Los Santos on April 2, pianist Qing Jiang on April 3, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Dance on April 8, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on April 10 and world music ensemble from Colombia Chontadelia on April 21.
Tickets for spring 2022 performances will go on sale on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m.