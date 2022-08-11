LEWISBURG — The Weis Center’s 35th Anniversary season will kick off Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. with a free outdoor concert by global fusion/brass band Red Baraat on the Weis Center Plaza.
Tickets are not required for the show and patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, the performance will be moved to the Weis Center Concert Hall.
The Exchange’s Art Cart will be onsite from 5:30-7 p.m. with activities for all ages.
Red Baraat is a band from Brooklyn, N.Y., that National Public Radio has called “the best party band in years.” Conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, the group has drawn worldwide praise for its sound, a merging of hard driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy.
Reemerging in 2021, Red Baraat headlined the Wolf Trap Performing Arts Center with master percussionist Zakir Hussain, performed at the Dubai World Expo and its 10th annual Red Baraat Festival of Colors.
The performance is sponsored in part by TIAA. For more information about the event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.