The Weis Center for the Performing Arts in Lewisburg is hosting two musical artists this weekend in concerts meant for the entire family.
Mexican-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Sonia De Los Santos will perform Saturday at 1 p.m. There will be free all-ages kids’ activities sponsored by the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum from noon-1 p.m. in the Atrium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 18. Bucknell students are free. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or going online at bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
De Los Santos started touring the world in 2007, singing in English and Spanish, playing guitar and jacana with the Grammy Award-winning group Dan Zanes and Friends. She released her first solo family-music album “Mi Viaje: De Nuevo Leon to the New York Island.” The album is a collection of songs that reflect her experiences growing up in Mexico, moving to another country, learning about other cultures and feeling closer to her own heritage in the process.
She was nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy with her second family-music album “¡Alegria¡” and Billboard has hailed her as “one of the Latin children’s music artists you should know” and Best Latin Children’s Music. De Los Santos has performed with her band in renowned venues and festivals such as the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Getty Museum, Smithsonian Folklife Festival and many more.
In 2020, De Los Santos launched En Casa con Sonia, an online musical series recorded from her home. The following year, she debuted ¿Que Pasa, Sonia?, a radio segment featuring some of her favorite songs at Sirius XM’s Kids Place Live.
De Los Santos is getting ready to release her third album “Esperanza,” a bilingual collection of songs that explore hope; looking back at individuals’ journeys, cherishing their cities and home, being grateful for one another, dreaming of a better future, marveling at nature and finding the light within each person.
Her Weis Center appearance is sponsored, in part, by the Press Enterprise, Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau and the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.
On Sunday, solo pianist Qing Jiang will perform at 2 p.m. in a free concert.
Jiang has been praised by the New York Times as a “fiery musician” whose playing is vigorous and passionate. Born in China, Jiang has performed to acclaim across the United States and abroad, including at Alice Tully Hall, Weill Hall as well as the U.K.’s Snape Maltings Hall and China’s Shenzhen Poly Theater. She is an assistant professor of music at Bucknell University and pain faculty at the Kneel Hall Chamber Musical Festival in Maine.
Passionate about the chamber and contemporary music, Jiang has performed alongside Itzhak Perlman, Gil Kalish as well as with members of the Emerson, Juilliard, Shanghai, Kronos, Jasper and Parker string quartets.
While at the Weis Center, she will present works from a solo album recorded in the fall of 2021. All of the works evoke images of landscapes or dream states. The repertoire includes Maurice Ravel’s Sonatine “Jeux d’eau,” Leoš Janáček’s “In the Mists,” Isaac Albéniz’s “Iberia Book I,” Thomas Adès’ “Mazurkas” and Daniel Temkin’s “Dreamed Landscapes.”
Seating for the spring 2022 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. While on campus, patrons must abide by all Bucknell University health and safety guidelines.