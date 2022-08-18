LEWISBURG — Tickets for nearly all of the Weis Center's live performances in its 2022-23 lineup go on sale next with the center's 24 live performances kicking off a week from today.
The Weis Center 35th anniversary schedule includes a diverse mix of shows that include everything from classical, Americana and roots music to modern dance and world dance and family friendly performances.
“We believe now more than ever that the arts are a powerful force for transformation and understanding," said Executive Director Kathryn Maguet. "They expand our humanity and connect us together during increasingly difficult times. We've embraced creativity and diversity in our programming by continuing to expand traditional repertoire, support a broad range of artists on our stage, and through deepened partnerships within the community and on campus, offering a range of innovative audience engagement.”
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 by calling 570-577-1000, online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or in-person weekdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Campus Box Office’s location in the Weis Center Atrium.
The season kicks off at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 with a free concert by global fusion/brass band Red Baraat outside on the Weis Center Plaza. Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Lewisburg native Taylor Fleming presents jazz music in the Atrium with his quartet on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Taylor Fleming Quartet’s love for the traditional and the contemporary fuels creative arrangements of familiar tunes from Miles Davis to Pink Floyd.
On Sept. 21 Fémina performs at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg; they are on tour as part of Center Stage, a public diplomacy initiative of the U.S. Department of State.
Music from Scotland comes to the stage when Julie Fowlis performs Gaelic music on Oct. 6. With a career spanning five studio albums, her intoxicating vocals have enchanted audiences around the world. She also sang the theme songs to Disney Pixar’s "Brave."
The fall season ends with three-time Grammy-winning South African ensemble Soweto Gospel Choir on Dec. 1. They will present a new performance – HOPE: It’s Been a Long Time Coming. The concert will commemorate and remember South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S.