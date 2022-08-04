DANVILLE — Weis Markets donated $3,000 to the Danville Child Development Center and $5,000 to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA as part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.
District Manager Jason Duke and associates at Weis Markets in Danville presented the donations on July 29.
“We are a year-round supporter of Pennsylvania schools, libraries and other cultural organizations that work to educate children and teens throughout the Commonwealth,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to give back to the communities where we live and work.”
— THE DAILY ITEM