Weis Markets stores have extended operating hours and Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery availability, reopened delis with safety measures and resumed all pharmacy immunization programs.
Weis stores will be open an extra hour each evening, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release sent by the grocery store chain Wednesday.
“In Pennsylvania, the designated shopping time for seniors and those with compromised immune systems remains on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., the same day a 10 percent senior discount is offered on more than 6,000 Weis brand items,” Weis officials said.
Weis 2 Go Online Pickup or Delivery has been extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Customers using in-store delis will notice social distancing markers and signage indicating separate order and pick up areas at the counter.
Immunizations for pneumonia, shingles, meningitis, tetanus/diphtheria/whooping cough, flu and hepatitis A and B have resumed in store pharmacies with additional safety precautions.
Since the outbreak, Weis has taken several steps to make customers and workers safe. The company has required workers to wear face coverings, screened workers for fevers, added sneeze guards at all registers, limited number of customers, temporarily closed self-serve stations like those for salads, soups and bakery items, and added increased cleaning and sanitizing measures.