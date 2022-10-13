SUNBURY — Weis Markets Thursday launched a six-week campaign in support of Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) — a nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders and diseases like MS and ALS.
The campaign encourages the American public to join their mission and help create a world where veterans have access to what they deserve: quality health care, meaningful careers and their earned benefits.
In stores, Weis Markets and its associates are encouraging customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up their orders to the next dollar or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers now through Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Customers can also donate by rounding up their purchases at self-checkout.
“We look forward to working with our generous customers to support this worthy cause. Over the last six years, we have generated more than $1.7 million in donations for PVA, an organization that works tirelessly on behalf of injured heroes,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of advertising and marketing for Weis Markets. “It is a great honor to support PVA each year and give back to those who have served our country, including many Weis Markets associates.”
“We look forward to entering our sixth year of partnership with Weis Markets,” said Carl Blake, executive director of Paralyzed Veterans of America. “Weis Markets’ support helps PVA to continue our mission and ensure injured veterans receive the benefits they deserve.”