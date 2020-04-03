Weis Markets is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters as the company continues to expand measures to protect customers and associates from COVID-19.
Installation of the 36-inch by 24-inch sneeze guard panels is expected to be completed in all of the company’s stores within seven days, according to a news release from the company. The company has also ordered plastic face shields, reusable face masks, disposable surgical masks and latex gloves for associates.
Weis Markets Chariman and CEO Jonathan Weis said the company has been working to ensure the safety of associates and customers and in the coming weeks will implement additional measures for the benefit of the public.
“We are immensely grateful to our associates who are starting their days early and finishing late,” Weis said. “They have risen to the occasion to serve our customers during the most demanding of times. We are extremely proud of them.”
This measure expands on the company’s COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include:
- Cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open
- Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets
- Social distancing markers
- Hand sanitizer stations
- Regularly sanitizing carts and baskets
- Temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization
- Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them
- Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to order, instead offering pre-sliced options
- Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars
- Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas
- Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags