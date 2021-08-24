SUNBURY — Customers at Weis Markets will again have the opportunity to fight hunger locally and regionally through the end of September.
At checkout, customers can round up their order or purchase $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers to help support families in need in their communities as part of the store chain's annual Fight Hunger campaign.
The campaign, now in its 14th year has raised more than $4 million for local and regional hunger organizations through customer and company donations.
“This is a tremendously challenging time for food insecure families in the communities we serve and the hundreds of food banks and pantries who serve them,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Our customers have been steadfast in their support for these organizations in the past, and we hope they will consider donating once again. As part of our program, Weis Markets will also continue to donate to our regional food bank partners”
Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign works with regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Harrisburg and Williamsport, PA).
These food banks help coordinate the program with local food pantries near each Weis Markets store.
