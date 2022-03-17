SUNBURY — Weis Markets announced Mike Gross has joined the company as Vice President of Center Store Sales and Merchandising.
In this position, Gross will oversee the day-to-day category management, merchandising and pricing for the company’s grocery, dairy, frozen, HBC/GM, and adult beverage departments. He reports to Bob Gleeson, Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Marketing.
During his 25-year food retail career, Gross has worked in store operations, merchandising and category management at Shoppers Food and Pharmacy, SuperValu and most recently Cub Foods/UNFI in Stillwater, Minnesota.
Originally from Frederick. Md., Gross holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
