SUNBURY — Weis Markets announced it is making a multi-million-dollar investment to reduce prices on hundreds of its best-selling frozen products as part of its Low, Low Price (LLP) program.
This lower pricing includes brand-name and Weis Quality products. These price reductions are an expansion of Weis Markets’ Low, Low Price program, which launched in 2019 and includes more than 7,000 grocery products and nearly 80 produce items.
“We will offer customers in the markets we serve the lowest everyday prices on hundreds of our best-selling frozen items. Given recent increases in consumer costs, saving money is extremely important to our customers, and we are confident these reductions will generate significant savings for them,” said Bob Gleeson, Weis Markets’ senior vice president of Merchandising and Marketing. “Since 2019, our LLP program has helped customers save approximately $10 million dollars. They’ll now save millions more in our frozen department.”
Low, Low Price frozen program includes price reductions between 13 and 33 percent on select items, including Birdseye Steamfresh frozen vegetables (12-16 ounce), Klondike Ice Cream bars, sandwiches and cones (14-17 ounce), Digiorno frozen pizzas and Marie Callender’s dinners.
More information on Weis Markets Low, Low Price program can be found at www.weismarkets.com.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER