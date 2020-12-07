Weis Markets stores generated $160,000 in Giving Tuesday donations for the benefit of more than 150 local non-profits and charities in its seven-state market area.
During the one-day event, each Weis store matched customer donations with a $500 donation, according to a news release sent Monday. More than 150 local non-profits participated in Weis’s day of giving program. The local organizations chosen by Weis locations were primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations
“Our associates know the good work done by these local non-profits and work with them throughout the year,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “We are grateful to our customers for their generosity and to our store associates for their continued support of these deserving organizations.”
Weis Markets also made $10,000 in corporate donations to the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston, PA and Harrisburg-based PA Family Support Alliance which provides education, support, and training programs to identify and prevent child abuse.