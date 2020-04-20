Weis Markets is requiring all customers to wear some form of facial covering and will limit the number of customers in its stores beginning today in compliance with a state Department of Health order signed Wednesday.
According to a news release from the grocery store chain, the number of customers per store will be limited to 50 percent of maximum capacity, another part of the Health Department's order. The amount will vary by location. Weis associates will be at the entrance of stores to monitor customer volume and manage the limits.
Most Weis locations offer Weis 2 Go Online Ordering with Curbside Pickup or Delivery for customers without facial coverings, in compliance with the state mandate.
As of Tuesday, Weis has designated 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays for high-risk and senior customers to shop. This coincides with the company’s existing senior discount day for customers 60 years and older. This discount extends to more than 6,000 Weis brand products.
Per Pennsylvania Department of Health mandate, every other checkout lane is to be unmanned. Stores will also maintain designated social distancing areas for customers to wait in line to pay for their groceries.
The company distributed disposable surgical masks, reusable masks and plastic face shields to employees in its stores, distribution center and processing plants. All Weis associates are required to wear some form of face-covering when they are working.
Previously, the company reduced store hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This one-hour reduction in the evening will give store teams additional time to restock the shelves and clean and sanitize stores. Pharmacy hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The company completed the installation of sneeze guards in all its stores, including checkout lanes, pharmacy and café registers and courtesy counters, announced last week.