SUNBURY — John Driscoll is the new Vice President of Construction and Store Development for Weis Markets, according to a company report.
Driscoll will oversee the day-to-day management and operation of the company’s construction, architecture, land development, non-resale procurement, energy and facilities maintenance.
Driscoll has 20 years of experience leading multi-disciplinary teams in architecture, construction, facility design/maintenance and project management. He joins the company from H-E-B Grocery in Texas where he led teams working on new stores, remodels/expansions and equipment replacements.
— THE DAILY ITEM